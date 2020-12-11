It's finger millet good!
Nutritious mixes for both kids and adults.
"Every bite takes you home"
It's finger millet good!
Mumsome® is proud to prepare Sprouted Wheat and Whole Green Gram Porridge Mix, Infant Sprouted Ragi Porridge Mix, Infant Multigrain Ragi Porridge Mix, Nutty Ragi Porridge Mix, Ragi Ladoo Mix, Postpartum Gondh Ladoo Mix, All Sprouts Porridge Mix (Sathu Maavu), Ragi Huri Hittu, and Ragi Dosa Mix.
